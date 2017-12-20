Selangor MB’s brother, Azwan Ali submits document to MACC

Azwan Ali (right) claims he is apolitical and was only doing his duty to assist in MACC’s investigations as the commission was a neutral organisation. — Picture via Facebook/Jamal Md YunosPETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Local celebrity Azwan Ali submitted to graftbusters today documents that purportedly show evidence of corruption involving his elder brother Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is also Selangor mentri besar.

Azwan turned up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya with a stack of files around 10am and exited the office just 10 minutes later.

“Nobody forced my hand in revealing these information, but only Allah who has guided me along the way. It has nothing to do with the upcoming General Election and the submission is purely coincidental.

“I am here because of MACC and I do not want to name names. You can speculate but it is known who am I referring to,” he told reporters waiting outside the MACC office.

Malay Mail got a recording of the impromptu news conference.

Azwan said he is apolitical and was only doing his duty to assist in MACC’s investigations as the commission was a neutral organisation.

He added that he believed the documents contained relevant information on certain misconduct and excessive wealth of a certain political leader, without naming anyone.

Azwan had made an appearance during the Umno general assembly earlier this month.

He said that he would be helping the Barisan Nasional coalition regain control of Selangor, which has been helmed by PKR, the party in which Azmin is deputy president, since Election 2008.