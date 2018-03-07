Selangor MB urges public to remain calm following extended water disruption

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today urged consumers to be patient after an incident at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant resulted in an extended water disruption. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today urged consumers to be patient after an incident at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant resulted in an extended water disruption.

According to Azmin’s aide Yin Shao Loong, the MB is deeply concerned about the issue, which occurred yesterday due to a burst surge vessel system at the plant.

“We hope the public will be patient as Selangor’s water service recovers from this unforeseen accident.

“The Mentri Besar extends his prayers for those injured in the line of duty and wishes for their speedy recovery,” said Yin, who is strategic communications director at the MB’s office.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) has said the incident occurred just before the water treatment plant was to begin operations, after undergoing a shutdown for emergency repairs.

An on-site staff was injured during the system burst.

On March 1, Syabas announced that the SSP3 water treatment plant will be undergoing a 10-hour shutdown for emergency repairs resulting in water disruption for residents in Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for between Tuesday and Thursday.