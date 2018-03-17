Selangor MB tells PAS told not to drag palace into frozen allocations issue

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali gives a speech at Karnival Himpunan Rakyat Selangor March 17, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarSHAH ALAM, March 17 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said the issue of frozen allocations to PAS assemblymen in the state was an administrative one and as such advised the party not drag in the palace into it.

“This is an administrative matter, why need to see the Sultan. What do they want to say to the Selangor palace. They (PAS assemblymen) must follow procedures, the rules,” he told reporters after attending the “Himpunan Membangun Rakyat Memakmur Negeri” carnival here today.

He said the state government prior to this had told all PAS assemblymen in the state to meet their respective district officers regarding the matter.

On Monday, Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi had submitted a complaint on the state government freezing their annual allocations to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

It is believed the freeze was because PAS had pulled out of the opposition coalition that is in power in Selangor. With PAS’s exit, the pact was left with PKR, DAP and Amanah, a splinter of PAS. — Bernama