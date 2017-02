Selangor MB says viral tweet about Ku Nan’s resignation is false

Selangor Mentri Besar Azmin Ali said a screengrab of a Twitter post claiming Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor would resign was fake. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Feb 11 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said a screengrab of a Twitter post claiming Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor would resign, was false.

“This viral post is false,” he said in a post on his official Twitter account today.

The dubious screengrab of the Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman’s Twitter feed had gone viral on social media. — Bernama