Selangor MB blames Noh Omar for failure to stop demolition near Subang airport

Tan Sri Noh Omar criticised Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for not taking any action, alleging that the Selangor MB could have prevented the demolition from being carried out by making a simple phone call. ― Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today blamed the federal government for failing to halt the demolition of three houses and two shophouses near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on Wednesday.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, Azmin claimed that the issue was out of the state's jurisdiction, and that the land belonged to the federal government.

Therefore he said the onus was on Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar to resolve the matter.

“Ask him to follow the law. The land belonged to the federal government.

“He should be the one to make the call,” MB Azmin was quoted saying.

On Thursday, Noh criticised Azmin for not taking any action, alleging that the Selangor MB could have prevented the demolition from being carried out by making a simple phone call.

The Selangor government has since offered PPR flats to two families whose homes and shops were demolished near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport.

Azmin has said the state government will also bear the rent of the public housing units in PPR Section 8 Kota Damansara for six months before they are offered to both families.

The homes and shops belonged to Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque’s committee members Abdul Razak Said and Yaakob Abdul, who have lived there with their respective families since 1996.

It is understood that they were being evicted from their homes by Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd and the Petaling District Office.