Selangor MB: Beer festivals fine if rules are followed

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the state government was not opposed to beer festivals as long as organisers comply with local regulations. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySHAH ALAM, Oct 4 — The Selangor state government has never opposed any alcohol-related festivals in the state as long they comply with local regulations, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

He claimed it was normal for events like “Oktoberfest”, which is scheduled at the 1 Utama shopping complex in Petaling Jaya, and the “German F&B party”, scheduled in Klang, to be held here yearly as long as organisers abide by local authorities’ regulations.

“It is not an issue at all in Selangor. We have given the approval for the last few years but the organisers need to fulfil the terms. That is normal practice,” Azmin told reporters when met at the sidelines of an event today.

However, it is unclear if the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) will allow both events for now.

The PKR deputy president stressed that Selangor would continue to allow such festivals in the future as long as the organisers abide by the conditions set by the state government.

“We will continue to give the approval subject to the compliance of the terms set by PBT,” Azmin said referring to the local authorities.

Local paper theSundaily reported yesterday that the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) has approved the “German F&B Party”, but had to postpone the event because the police have withheld approval.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Fuzi Harun said the authorities had recommended against the Better Beer Festival 2017, scheduled at Publika in Kuala Lumpur, as they received information of planned attempts to sabotage the event.

He stressed that the cancellation had nothing to do religious or racial sensitivities.