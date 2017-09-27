Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Selangor loses final bid for EC data

By Azril Annuar

Wednesday September 27, 2017
12:34 PM GMT+8

Lawyer Latheefa Koya said the court ruled that there was nothing ‘novel’ about the seven questions that were submitted for its consideration. — Picture by Choo Choy MayLawyer Latheefa Koya said the court ruled that there was nothing ‘novel’ about the seven questions that were submitted for its consideration. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — The Federal Court today rejected the Selangor government's application for leave to appeal a decision denying it Election Commission documents on 136,272 dubious voters.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who represented the state government, said the court ruled that there was nothing “novel” about the seven questions that were submitted for its consideration.

The Selangor government's application for discovery is part of the larger judicial review that it sought against the EC's proposed redelineation exercise.

