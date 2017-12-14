Selangor loses bid to remove judge in EC challenge, but wins more time

Tan Sri Idrus Harun, who chaired the Court of Appeal panel hearing the matter this morning, dismissed the Selangor government's application today for his recusal over an alleged ‘real danger of bias’. ― Google screenshotPUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — The Selangor government failed to get a judge to recuse himself from its lawsuit against the Election Commission (EC) today, but obtained an adjournment of the hearing on the agency’s bid to proceed with local enquiries in the state.

Tan Sri Idrus Harun, who chaired the Court of Appeal panel hearing the matter this morning, dismissed the Selangor government's application today for his recusal over an alleged “real danger of bias”.

“After considering the application, I find no merits to this application,” he said today without elaborating.

Idris then allowed the state government's application to postpone the hearing initially fixed for today, to give it time to respond to an EC notice that was only served to the state government two days ago.

“So as regards the second application, we allow an adjournment to enable the respondent to file an affidavit in reply. The case is therefore adjourned to December 18,” he said.

The other two judges on the Court of Appeal panel today are Datuk Yaacob Md Sam and Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang.

The court was initially set to hear the EC's application to set aside the Kuala Lumpur High Court's December 7 stay order, which froze proceedings of the commission’s local enquiries in Selangor until the end of the state government's lawsuit.

The High Court order effectively paused the EC's entire redelineation exercise in peninsular Malaysia, as Selangor is the only state where the EC has not held local enquiries to hear objections on its redelineation proposal.

