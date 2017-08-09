Selangor lifts freeze on Kelana Jaya MP’s community spending

The Selangor state government has lifted its suspension of the community spending for Kelana Jaya MP Wong Chen’s constituency. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Selangor state government has lifted its suspension of the community spending for the Kelana Jaya constituency, PKR’s Wong Chen said today following a public dispute over an audit on his office.

Wong said he felt vindicated by the decision to reinstate the spending, after the Kelana Jaya MP was forced to halt a welfare service for the constituency in June.

“In other words, after further investigation and having taken into account my explanations, the Selangor government has decided to lift our community spending freeze.

“We feel absolutely vindicated on this matter. This is very good news for my urban poor constituents,” Wong said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

Wong said his office will now revive its Bulan Kebajikan programme.

He previously said more than 300 applications had already been received by his office for the welfare programme before his decision to stop it.



In May, the Selangor state government led by Wong’s own party conducted an audit on his office, which he labelled as without “due process or natural justice”.

The MP, who had his office audited for the spending of his annual RM250,000 allocation as a federal lawmaker in the state, said that the findings of the audit by the Selangor Treasury were “baseless”.

However, he admitted that the audit findings did not allege any misappropriation in his office, but instead had asked the Petaling District and Land Office to urge his office to prepare a budget proposal and to compel his office to spend more money on small projects.

Selangor Mentri Besar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has since said the Selangor Treasury conducts its audit on elected representatives within the state independently of the executive, and the body does not come under his jurisdiction.