Selangor govt: Up to traders whether to charge for plastic bags

Saturday January 21, 2017
09:50 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Selangor state government had not enacted any specific regulations to prevent the 20 sen charge for plastic bags. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Selangor state government had not enacted any specific regulations to prevent the 20 sen charge for plastic bags. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Jan 21 ― The Selangor government is leaving it to traders whether to charge 20 sen for each plastic tote bag from shoppers.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the state government had not enacted any specific regulations to prevent the 20 sen charge.

“Any feedback we receive on this issue will be carefully scrutinised,” he told reporters here today.

He was asked to comment on the uproar by consumers on having to pay 20 sen for each plastic they wanted to carry their purchases out of shopping outlets.

The 20 sen charge took effect on January 1 under the Selangor Free of Plastic Bags Campaign.

Though Selangorians were all for the “green” initiative, many were unhappy at the staggering cost per plastic tote bag, which most believing it is a short-cut way for traders to make undeserved profit. ― Bernama

