Selangor government only good at politicking, says Noh

SEMENYIH, July 23 — The failure to resolve health and urban poverty issues shows that the Selangor state government is only good at politicking, but unable to champion the people’s needs, thus not living up to its slogan of caring for the people.

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar said Selangor recorded the highest number of dengue cases over a period of six years, as well as Leptospirosis, caused by rat urine.

“It said that at the state level, the people placed importance on health issues, so it launched the free medical card (through the healthcare subsidisation scheme) but Selangor has created these two records in dengue and Leptospirosis cases, which have caused deaths. I have seen the reports.

“Furthermore, if the Selangor government really cares about the people’s problems, why didn’t it at least send a state exco member to the national council meeting on local governments where one of the matters discussed was on our guidelines to reduce the disease infection from rat urine.

“With regard to the other states, the chief ministers or menteri besar themselves attended the meeting while Kelantan and Penang sent their respective state exco member, but Selangor sent an ordinary officer. So,how could it show it was serious in helping the people?

“Likewise, in the issue of urban poverty, whereby when I myself went down to look into the issue, they said I was creating controversy,” he said after the opening of the Hulu Langat UMNO division delegates’ conference, here, today.

It was opened by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also carrying out the duties of party deputy president. The division chief, Datuk Johan Abd Aziz, was present.

Noh, who is also Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister, also questioned the ability of the Selangor state government led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who he called “Mat Nin” (delutional) as all the development plans had been drawn up by the federal government.

“He dreams too high like the story of ‘Mat Jenin’. Since they have been ruling the state, in terms of drawing investments, the International Trade and Industry Ministry under Tok Pa (Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed ) has been playing a much bigger role.

“As for highways, who have been building them if not us (federal government)? It’s the same with the MRT Mass Rapid Transit),” he said. — Bernama