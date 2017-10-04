Selangor gives civil servants two months’ bonus, Azmin tells Putrajaya

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said his administration could pay civil servants in the state two months’ bonus. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSHAH ALAM, Oct 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali boasted today about how his administration could pay civil servants in the state two months’ bonus unlike the federal government.

The PKR deputy president said this in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who said yesterday that civil servants have a bleak future under Opposition rule.

“We should not look down on the role of civil servants. As a sign of respect and appreciation, we have given two months’ bonus to civil servants compared to the federal government.

“I think the PM has taken a wrong move by undermining the role of civil servants, be it on the state or federal level,” Azmin told reporters when met at the sidelines of an event here today.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government gave civil servants in Budget 2017 tabled last October a “special assistance” of RM500 for the second year running.

Azmin added today that civil servants should not be dragged into politics by any party as it was unbecoming because they were not involved in any way.

Najib had claimed that if Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya, the number of civil servants would be halved.