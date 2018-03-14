Selangor DAP rep announces move to ‘battleground’ Johor

Yeo Bee Yin speaks at the launch of her book ‘Re-imagining Malaysia’ at The Starling Mall, Petaling Jaya March 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonPETALING JAYA, March 14 — Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin said today she will return and contest in her home state of Johor, but did not specify which seat she would run in.

The DAP national assistant publicity secretary and DAP Wanita Selangor political education director made the announcement at the launch of her book, Reimagining Malaysia, at The Starling mall today.

“Hopefully with the machinery available we can help the state, Johor is the key battleground in the upcoming GE14 and I want to do my best to help,” said Yeo, who hails from Batu Anam, Segamat.

She, however, did not disclose if she was eyeing a parliamentary seat.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, except my plan to return to Johor and contest there. Let the party decide,” she said.

Both DAP and MCA are set to launch events this Sunday in Johor to mark the start of their election campaigns in the southern state that is expected to see a fierce fight between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang scored a shock win in the 13th general election when he defeated then-Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Abdul Ghani Othman in Gelang Patah.

Umno splinter, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), is also hoping to make inroads in the birthplace of the Malay ruling party.