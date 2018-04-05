Selangor criticised for not submitting data for Strata Ownership Special Fund

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The delay by the Selangor government to provide data on the number of special buildings still without strata titles to be included in the Strata Ownership Special Fund has been criticised by members of Parliament.

Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun (BN-Kota Tinggi) said this should not have happened especially in Selangor which he said had the highest number of special buildings with strata problems in the country.

“I am disappointed, I urge the ministry and state government, do not ignore things like this, because it involves people’s investment over many years, over generations.

“Many old buildings are problematic, because they cannot be sold, the titles cannot be transferred because many are beneficiary owners, not registered owners,” he said when debating the motion on the establishment of the fund before it was passed by the Dewan Rakyat today.

The fund was proposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to be included in the second schedule of the Financial Procedure Act 1957.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz when winding-up the motion said, as of August last year based on the data provided by each state not including Selangor and Kelantan, a total of 25,761 parcels were listed with the fund.

“For a start, under the ministry, we have drawn up a memo for the Cabinet to resolve an initial number of 25,000 parcels in the states which have sent us the data up till Aug 30.

“Based on these figures, an estimated RM12.8 million needed for the fund has been approved by the Cabinet,” he said.

He added that part of the funds would be used to pay the fees of the surveyor, applications for titles and land premiums. — Bernama