Selangor BN’s manifesto being refined, says Noh Omar

Tan Sri Noh Omar said Selangor BN had received several inputs and views from various quarters including former top government officials and government-linked companies’ leaders in coming up with a meaningful manifesto. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, July 11 — The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) is currently refining its manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14), with the priority divided between the urban and rural areas in the state.

Its chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said Selangor BN had received several inputs and views from various quarters including former top government officials and government-linked companies’ leaders in coming up with a meaningful manifesto.

“We just have to wait for the details of the manifesto,” he told reporters at Selangor BN’s Aidilfitri open house here yesterday night.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak , his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Noh, who is also Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said the Selangor BN manifesto would be divided into categories namely urban and rural areas and it would vary according to the 22 parliamentary and 56 state constituencies.

Noh urged all state BN leaders to work hard in exposing weaknesses of the Selangor government, led by Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

He also advised those not selected to contest in GE14 not to be disheartened but to put the party first and continue serving the people and the nation. — Bernama