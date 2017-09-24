Selangor BN wants Khalid Ibrahim to join former MB coalition

Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim was very publicly ousted from PKR. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySABAK BERNAM, Sept 24 —Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) welcomes former menteri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim to join the coalition of three former menteri besar who are out to recapture the state in the 14th general election (GE14).

The former menteri besar who has rejoined BN is Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib while another two are expected to take the same step, namely Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar and Dr Mohd Khir Toyo.

Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said the return of Abdul Khalid could support the party’s efforts to prove to the people that the development that Selangor was enjoying right now was due to the procedures and plans that had been carried out by the trio.

Noh, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, was speaking to reporters after launching the Selangor-level ‘Gelombang Tani’ Carnival, here, today.

Abdul Khalid joined Umno in the 1990s before jumping ship to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) around 2000.

He was the14th Selangor menteri besar and the first to be elected by the PAS-DAP-PKR coalition after it won the state in GE12.

However, Abdul Khalid was sacked from PKR after helming the state’s administration for six years for refusing to submit his resignation as Selangor menteri besar to PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Ismail following friction with other pact leaders. — Bernama