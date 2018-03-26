Selangor BN to highlight 10 weaknesses of state govt

Barisan Nasional and PKR flags are seen along Jalan Ulu Kelang, Selangor on March 14, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar SHAH ALAM, March 26 — The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) State Assemblymen will highlight 10 major weaknesses of the state government that failed to be resolved by the state government, including the failure to manage the water industry, at the State Legislative Assembly Sitting beginning tomorrow.

Selangor BN State Asseblymen Coordinator, Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan who represents all the 11 BN State Assemblymen said the water issue still posed a burden to the people of Selangor although the present government led by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) had ruled the state for 10 years, with the latest water crisis affecting almost 2.5 million consumers in Selangor and the Klang Valley.

“In fact, the failure in the acquisition of Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Holdings Berhad (SPLASH) by Selangor until now continues to haunt the people in the state.

"What is even worse, it will dampen the progress of the state because 761 development projects have to be delayed due to the lack of water supply,”he said at a media conference after attending the Official Opening of the Sitting of the Sixth Term of the 13th Selangor State Legislative Assembly by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, here today.

Earlier, Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was reported as saying that the water supply crisis that occurred for one week in Selangor and the Klang Valley beginning last March 6 had affected the lives of about 2.5 million consumers.

Mat Nadzari, who is the Assemblyman for Batang Kasli, said besides the water issue, the failure of the state government to empower the fields of education and Islamic institutions would also be tabled at the State Assembly sitting for debate. — Bernama