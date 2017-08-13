Selangor BN should identify weaknesses to win back state, says Tengku Adnan

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said Selangor BN should identify its weaknesses and factors for failing to wrest back the state in the last general election if it wants to win in GE14. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) should identify its weaknesses and factors for failing to wrest back the state in the 13th general election if it wants to win in the coming general election, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He said BN lost in Selangor in the 12th general election and among the causes was the people were angry at the then mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo over the issue on the demolition of a temple and the “broom award” to under-performing local government authorities.

“But, when he was no longer the mentri besar, we still lost (in Selangor) in the 13th general election. I want the Selangor BN to find the cause (for the defeat), there has to be a reason.

“Petaling Jaya Utara (previously Petaling Jaya) was previously under BN for four terms, and BN lost in the 12th general election. We need to find the cause of the defeat and do a post mortem so that we can use a new approach to win again,” he told this to reporters after opening the Petaling Jaya Utara Umno delegates conference here today.

Earlier, Tengku Adnan, who is also BN secretary-general, said the people should realise that the country’s rapid development and growth were the results of proper planning by the BN government. — Bernama