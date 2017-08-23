Selangor BN expresses concern over Unisel issues

SHAH ALAM, Aug 23 — The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) today expressed sadness and concern over the issues that have tarnished the good name of Universiti Selangor (Unisel), which was set up by the then BN-led state government in 1999.

Deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said the state government’s intention at that time was to make Selangor a distinguished regional education hub, but now the fate of the university’s students and staff continued to be neglected by the non-stop issues surrounding it.

In a statement here, he said that Umno and Selangor BN took the corruption probe against Unisel by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seriously.

The raid conducted by MACC at the office of the university’s campus here, Jana Niaga Sdn Bhd (JNSB) offices in Bestari Jaya and Desa Pandan as well as Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) office yesterday, should open the eyes of all quarters on the state’s disorganised governance structure, he said.

At the same time, Mat Nadzari said Umno and Selangor BN did not want the investigation to only involve ‘small fry’ including those made into scapegoats, but hoped those responsible would be brought to justice.

Yesterday, five premises at five different locations were raided to probe the alleged dispute between Unisel and its contractor JNSB.

JNSB is said to have carried out the maintenance works of the hostels at Unisel’s main campus in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor.

The MACC investigation team had seized documents to assist with the investigations. — Bernama