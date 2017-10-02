Selangor Armada: 10,000 signatures collected for anti-Oktoberfest campaign

Visitors cheer with beer during the opening day of the 184th Oktoberfest in Munich September 16, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PBBM)’s Selangor youth wing, Armada Selangor, has managed to collect over 10,000 signatures in an online petition objecting to the German beer festival Oktoberfest.

In a statement, Selangor Armada said that the petition, which was started last Friday, crossed more than 10,000 signatures this morning and the result would be handed to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, relevant local councils and also the Pakatan Harapan leadership.

The petition titled “Hapus Budaya Pesta Arak di Malaysia” (Destroy Beer Festival Culture in Malaysia) argues that Oktoberfest celebrations are a part of German culture and not related to Malaysian culture or any Malaysian religion.

“Harmony and racial unity can continue to be preserved without needing to have a beer festival,” Selangor Armada said in the petition.

While admitting that those who do not partake in the festival could avoid the places where the event is being held, it said that such freedom could be abused to later have a “gay festival” in the country.

It said that such festivals must be curbed before they become a “habit” in Malaysia.

Previously, PAS publicly objected to the Better Beer Festival that was scheduled to take place last weekend, leading the City Hall (DBKL) denying the organisers a permit and thus cancelling the event.

The event created a spotlight on beer festivals in Malaysia, with increasing opposition to all other forms of beer festivals across the country.

The annual major Oktoberfest festival in Petaling Jaya has yet to receive approval from the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), while a German food and drink festival in Klang scheduled to take place in the middle of October was approved provided it did not use the term “Oktoberfest”.

Armada’s stand puts it at odds with some PKR and DAP leaders from the same coalition who had objected the act of banning the beer festival.

Another PH component, Parti Amanah Negara, had also backed the ban.

Both Amanah and PPBM are Malay-Muslim centred parties, with Amanah’s ideology centred on progressive Islam and PPBM on pro-Bumiputera rights.