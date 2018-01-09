Selangor and Johor Amanah downplay small seat allocations

Amanah, Shamsul said, will be giving up the Pendang parliamentary seat to PPBM and received zero seats in Perlis and at the Federal Territories. JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — The Johor and Selangor chapters of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) maintained today the party's relevance in Pakatan Harapan (PH) and to the people, despite receiving the smallest federal seat allocations in the coming general elections.

According to Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim, seat allocation among PH components was a matter of “secondary concern”.

The primary goal, he said, was fighting for the same cause as a coalition and that, he added include compromising on certain matters.

“As such we will have to adopt some compromise on things which are of secondary importance,” he told Malay Mail.

Izham said while it was important to show each party’s representation in the coming elections, he pointed that it was also vital to field winnable candidates.

“Hence, we have to let go only some seats. We have to accept the fact that Tun M’s (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) influence is very much required to wrest rural and semi urban seats.

“And that requires PPBM to lead over such areas,” he said.

As for Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, he said the party’s strength has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 2015.

“Of course Johor Amanah is still relevant, if not why were we invited to be given seat allocations among our friends in the Opposition?” he said.

Last Sunday, PH announced its allocation of parliamentary seats in the peninsula to contest in the coming 14th general election, with 52 seats given to PPBM, 35 to DAP, 51 to PKR and only 27 to Amanah.

On Monday night, PKR MP Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin posted on his Facebook page PH’s specific federal seat allocations in the peninsula.

Amanah, Shamsul said, will be giving up the Pendang parliamentary seat to PPBM and received zero seats in Perlis and at the Federal Territories.

The Pendang seat was contested and lost by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu in the previous election.

In Selangor, according to Shamsul, Amanah will be allocated five federal seats; two more than PPBM and one more than DAP, while 10 MP seats will be allocated to PKR.

In the case of Johor Amanah, however, Shamsul shared that only two out of 26 parliamentary seats will be allocated to the PAS splinter party while PPBM will be allotted 10 and the majority of the seats in the state.

Separately, Aminolhuda said his party had not “totally” boycotted last Sunday’s convention.

“To put matters right, it was not a total boycott of the PH convention as we had several of our party’s representatives who attended.

“For us, our actions of not attending was to give a signal to the top leadership on our dissatisfaction with only given two seat (parliament) allocations in Pulai and Parit Sulong in Johor as we had requested for five,” he said.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, described the recent seat allocation to the state party as both shocking and disappointing as the seating was less than 10 per cent of what was requested.

Nevertheless, he said the party’s state leadership was confident that it had statewide support.

“To be fair, Amanah has worked hard and sacrificed a lot for other Opposition parties in Johor. Before this we were able to contest in at least five parliamentary seats,” said Aminolhuda, adding that Johor is among the top three states that Amanah stands a chance of winning big in for the coming general elections.

The 59-year-old former secondary school teacher also said that Johor Amanah will now look forward to the state seat negotiations under PH.

“Johor Amanah will stand our ground this time round and will not compromise on state seats that we have a clear advantage,” said Aminolhuda.