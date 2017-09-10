Selangor Amanah wants Azmin to review PAS position in state government

Anuar pointed out that PAS’ existence in the Selangor government would only impede Pakatan Harapan's chances of winning in the next general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Selangor Amanah convention today approved a motion urging Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to review PAS’ current position in the state government, according to a Malaysiakini report.

Malaysiakini reported that the motion, which was mooted by Ampang Amanah chief Mohd Anuar Mohd Yusof, was unanimously accepted by the delegates.

“As the election date is near, we propose that the Selangor menteri besar review PAS’ position in the state government.

“This is so that their continued presence does not hamper efforts to defend Harapan in Selangor in the upcoming general election,” Anuar reportedly said.

He later told Malaysiakini that the approved motion will now be forwarded to the state leadership.

The three state executive councillors from PAS were retained in the interest of maintaining the stability of the Selangor state government ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14) even though the Islamic party has broken ties with PKR, MB Azmin has said.

The PKR deputy president said the decision to retain them was in line with the mandate given by the people of Selangor for the PAS-PKR-DAP pact to administer the state in GE13.