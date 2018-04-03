Seeking return of artwork, Zunar sends notice of demand to police

Political cartoonist Zunar has sent a legal notice to the police demanding the return of his artworks seized two years ago. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, April 3 — Political cartoonist Zunar has sent a legal notice to the police demanding the return of his artworks seized two years ago.

The cartoonist, whose real name is Zulkiflee Anwarul Haque, is also demanding an apology from the police for the unnecessary action taken against him on November 26, 2016.

“Ever since they arrested me that day and seized my artworks, they asked me to report to them each month, which I did once but after that, there was no communications from the police after that,” he told a press conference here today.

The police raided Zulkiflee’s exhibition, that was held in conjunction with the George Town Literary Festival 2016 at the ICT Mall in Komtar on November 26, 2016, and seized 10 panels of his artworks containing 20 pieces.

The cartoonist was also arrested in the raid and later released on police bail, but he was never charged with any offence.

Lawyer Cecil Rajendra, who represented Zulkiflee, said the police action in 2016 had deprived the latter of his right to livelihood and severely tarnished his reputation.

“It is now over 14 months since the seizure and detention, the police have offered no explanation or justification for their high-handed action, nor have they returned our client’s artworks,” it stated in the notice of demand.

Cecil said the police now has 14 days to reply to the notice of demand which was dated March 26 this year.

“If they don’t respond within 14 days from the date of the notice, we will commence legal suit against the police to compel them to return the artworks,” he said.

He said Zulkiflee is Malaysia’s most renowned satirical cartoonist who has won multiple awards, including the Kofi Annan Cartooning For Peace Award 2016.

“Yet, he has been arrested five times, had nine sedition charges levelled against him, thousands of books and drawings confiscated and been banned from travelling abroad,” he said.

The lawyer, who is also a former human rights chairman of the Bar council Malaysia, said these actions against Zulkiflee were a breach of his fundamental rights, his right to express himself artistically, his right to livelihood and his right to travel.

“Accusations that his work is seditious and a threat to national security is laughable, the only threat that Zunar’s hilarious cartoons pose are that some readers might collapse and die laughing,” he said.

He then urged the government to make good its promises and commitment to the National Human Rights Action Plan to protect the people’s rights by dropping all charges against Zulkiflee, returning his artworks and allowing him to continue to pursue his artistic vocation.