See you in court, Guan Eng tells Baling MP

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng maintained today that he has no need to apologise to Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim despite receiving a letter of demand from the Baling MP. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 7 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng maintained today that he has no need to apologise to Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim despite receiving a letter of demand from the Baling MP.

The Penang lawmaker confirmed the letter was over his remarks alleging Abdul Azeez received a bribe in the controversial Penang undersea tunnel project.

“Apologise for what? I was not asking him when I made that statement, I was asking MACC,” he said when asked if he would tender an apology to the Kedah Umno man.

Lim said Abdul Azeez should be sending legal notices to those who filed the notice of demand against him.

“I said it in reference to that,” the Bagan MP said.

As for Abdul Azeez’s defamation suit against him, Lim said: “I will see him in court.”

Abdul Azeez had given Lim four days to issue a public apology, retract his statement and not repeat the slanderous statements, before proceeding with the legal suit.

Last week, Abdul Azeez had lodged a police report on claims implicating he had received a bribe from the undersea tunnel and three paired roads project contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC).

The Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman had also lodged a police report saying the letter by CZC legal representatives accused him of being a swindler and a “corrupt person capable of influencing the police and MACC”.

It was later reported in a press conference that CZC has retracted the claims it made and apologised for the mistake made, as well as acknowledging that the Umno lawmaker was a victim of name-dropping.

Previously, Lim had demanded the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission explain why it did not arrest Abdul Azeez who allegedly received RM3 million from CZC.