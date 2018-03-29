Sedic funds managed by transparent governance

The report in a Tamil newspaper published a list of fund distribution to NGOs and ILKS to implement programmes and activities. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Funds from the special unit for Socio Economic Development of the Indian Community (Sedic), which have been channelled to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Private Skills Training Institutes (ILKS) are based on clear and transparent guidelines, said its director-general Prof Datuk Dr NS Rajendran.

He said Sedic would study and evaluate the applications for funds through five evaluation stages before being recommended to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the sixth stage in accordance with the socio-economic development of the Indian community.

He said RM230 million was disbursed to 800 NGOs and ILKS to carry out skills programmes and training for the socio-economic development of the Indian community since 2014, with more than 550,000 people, particularly from low-income groups (B40) benefitting from it.

“The overall programmes managed by NGOs and ILKS using Sedic funds are closely monitored by the Sedic administration,” he said in a statement today, in response to a report in a Tamil newspaper on the fund.

Commenting on the report, Rajendran said the published list was fake and was not official details to cause confusion among the people. — Bernama