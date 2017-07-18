Security guards, ‘MMA fighter’ remanded after Subang Jaya scuffle (VIDEO)

Video screenshot showing the man being removed by security guards. KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The three security guards and a so-called mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who got into a scuffle at a condominium in Subang Jaya recently have been remanded, police said.

In a report by Star Online, Selangor criminal investigation department chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat all four of them will be remanded until Friday to assist the probe into the case.

“They have been detained to assist with the investigation. We will get to the bottom of the matter,” he was quoted saying.

In the same report, Subang Jaya police chief Asst Comm Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the police report by the 20-year-old man has been withdrawn, but the case is still being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

He said their investigation showed that the man has previously been living with his relatives in the building.

“We received a report from a 53-year-old man who claimed that the security guards had been told by the relative living there to not allow the man to enter the building.

“The man got angry with the guards for not letting him in and threatened them, and a scuffle ensued,” Azlin reportedly said.



Yesterday, a series of videos showing the man being pinned and tied by four security guards spread through the Internet.

The incident reportedly happened after the man tried to kick at one of the guards and also allegedly threw a punch at a guard earlier.

A spokesman from the condominium management was quoted defending the security guards for protecting the residents, after they were promptly arrested following the brawl.