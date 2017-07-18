Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Security guards, ‘MMA fighter’ remanded after Subang Jaya scuffle (VIDEO)

Tuesday July 18, 2017
11:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ahead of privatisation, Air India eyes bumper staff buyoutAhead of privatisation, Air India eyes bumper staff buyout

The Edit: Japan’s centenarian doctor dies at 105The Edit: Japan’s centenarian doctor dies at 105

The Edit: Does Harry Styles have a man crush on Ryan Gosling?The Edit: Does Harry Styles have a man crush on Ryan Gosling?

The Edit: Mariah Carey to produce TV drama on her lifeThe Edit: Mariah Carey to produce TV drama on her life

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Video screenshot showing the man being removed by security guards. Video screenshot showing the man being removed by security guards. KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The three security guards and a so-called mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who got into a scuffle at a condominium in Subang Jaya recently have been remanded, police said.

In a report by Star Online, Selangor criminal investigation department chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat all four of them will be remanded until Friday to assist the probe into the case.

“They have been detained to assist with the investigation. We will get to the bottom of the matter,” he was quoted saying.

In the same report, Subang Jaya police chief Asst Comm Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the police report by the 20-year-old man has been withdrawn, but the case is still being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

He said their investigation showed that the man has previously been living with his relatives in the building.

“We received a report from a 53-year-old man who claimed that the security guards had been told by the relative living there to not allow the man to enter the building.

“The man got angry with the guards for not letting him in and threatened them, and a scuffle ensued,” Azlin reportedly said.

Yesterday, a series of videos showing the man being pinned and tied by four security guards spread through the Internet.

The incident reportedly happened after the man tried to kick at one of the guards and also allegedly threw a punch at a guard earlier.

A spokesman from the condominium management was quoted defending the security guards for protecting the residents, after they were promptly arrested following the brawl.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline