Security guard ordered to do charity work for making false police report

TAWAU, Aug 2 — A security guard has been ordered to do charity work of three hours daily for three months after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of making a false police report.

Magistrate Ferhanshah Farene Mohd Ferdaus also set bond without deposit of RM1,000 on Shafik Sauddin, 19 , who was charged under Section 181 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Tawau district police ACP Fadil Marsus said Shafik had made the false police report last July 5 claiming that he was a victim of snatch theft and the incident occurred at about 10.30 am in front of Empire here.

Shafik claimed that his personal belongings, including his MyKad, driving licence, ATM card and RM9,500 was missing when his bag was snatched, Fadil said in a statement.

Following investigation, he said, it was found that Shafik lodged the false report to deceive his family after having used the money, which was meant to be sent to his brother for marriage preparations, for entertainment in Pulau Nunukan. — Bernama