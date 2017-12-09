Security guard killed avoiding fallen tree

ROMPIN, Dec 9 — A security guard was killed after she failed to control her motorcycle when trying to avoid a fallen tree at KM118.4 Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bharu, here yesterday.

Rompin District Police chief DSP Azli Mohd Noor said in the 7.30 pm accident, Nor Asyidah Hadran, 27, was also hit by a car which was unable to avoid her on the road.

“The victim was believed to be trying to avoid a fallen tree but failed to control her motorcycle because of the slippery road due to rain.

“The victim fell and lay down on the road when she was hit by an unidentified car come in the same direction,” he told reporters, here today.

He added the car’s driver did not stop to help the victim and the witnesses of the accident were unable to identify the car’s registration number. — Bernama