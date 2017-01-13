Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 10:41 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Security guard killed as motorcycle rams into cow

Friday January 13, 2017
10:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report saysThe Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report says

The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’

The Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claimsThe Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claims

92-year-old woman kept in pigsty provokes outrage in China92-year-old woman kept in pigsty provokes outrage in China

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 13 — A security guard riding a motorcycle was killed when the machine skidded and rammed into a cow at the 34km Jalan Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi stretch near Felda Lok Heng here early today.

Ahmad Zikri Efendi Mishad, 27, was killed on the spot in the 12.15am incident. He sustained head injuries.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Rahmat Othman said the victim, from Taman Seri Andalas, Klang was travelling from Pengerang to Bandar Mas when the mishap occurred.

In a statement here, he said the body was sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline