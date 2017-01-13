Security guard killed as motorcycle rams into cow

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 13 — A security guard riding a motorcycle was killed when the machine skidded and rammed into a cow at the 34km Jalan Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi stretch near Felda Lok Heng here early today.

Ahmad Zikri Efendi Mishad, 27, was killed on the spot in the 12.15am incident. He sustained head injuries.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Rahmat Othman said the victim, from Taman Seri Andalas, Klang was travelling from Pengerang to Bandar Mas when the mishap occurred.

In a statement here, he said the body was sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital. — Bernama