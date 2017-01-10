Security guard hacked to death at playground in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BARU, Jan 10 — A group of men armed with metal and sharp objects hacked a security guard to death at a playground of a housing estate in Iskandar Puteri here early today.

E. Yogeswaran, 26, succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital, about six hours after the 2.30am attack in Taman Damai Jaya off Jalan Makmur 12.

The police have not ruled out revenge as motive behind the murder.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Supt Noor Hashim Mohamed said about 2am, Yogeswaran was at the playground alone while his male relative went to answer a call of nature after their drinking session.

At that juncture, he said, four men alighted from a car and in an argument that ensued, attacked the victim.

“The victim’s male relative tried to help but he was also attacked, sustaining injuries in the left hand.

“The assailants then fled from the scene,” Noor Hashim told reporters here today.

The body was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The police have urged those with information on the attack or assailants to contact CID chief, ASP Riduan Khalib at 07-5114222. — Bernama