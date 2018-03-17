Second student lost in Tawau forest reserve found safe

TAWAU, March 17 — Another student who was reported lost in the forest reserve in Tawau Hills Park here was found safe this evening by Sabah Park rangers in Gunung Maria area located 12.2 kilometres from the park office.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre in a statement today said Hafizam Abdawah, 21, was found safe without injuries and was now being warded for observation at Tawau Hospital.

“The operation held from 10.40pm yesterday to 3.20pm this evening involved a search and rescue team comprising seven firemen, 30 Sabah Park rangers as well as four policemen,” the statement said.

The Tawau Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call at 10.20pm from the Tawau Hills Park manager on two students undergoing practical training at Tawau Ecotourism Sdn Bhd who went missing after entering the forest reserve at 9am.

Hafizam’s friend, Mohd Khairul Siwwes, 21, was found by villagers at 11.30am this morning at Mini Hydro Kampung Gudang Empat, Tawau near here. — Bernama