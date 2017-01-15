Sec-gen, son released today on MACC bail

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — A ministry secretary-general with the title of ‘Datuk’ and one of his sons were released today upon expiry of the 11-day remand on them.

The official aged 59 and his 34-year-old son were released by the magistrate’s court here on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission bail of RM200,000 and RM25,000, respectively.

They were initially held for seven days on Jan 4 until Jan 11 and another four days when the remand order on them was extended.

On Wednesday, the court released the official’s other son aged 29 on a RM10,000 bail.

The three individuals were held to facilitate investigations under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, Section 165 of the Penal Code, and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The secretary-general was detained at his residence in USJ, Subang at 8am on Jan 4 while his two sons who are managing directors of two separate companies, at MACC headquarters after giving their statements the same day. — Bernama