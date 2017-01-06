Sec-gen graft case: MACC seize documents from office

MACC seized a number of documents with information on the activities of a secretary-general of a ministry from his office in Putrajaya. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized a number of documents with information on the activities of a secretary-general of a ministry, who was arrested on Wednesday for alleged graft.

According to an MACC source, the documents were recovered during a raid on Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman’s office in Putrajaya today.

The contractors and vendors believed to have been awarded contracts from the secretary-general will be called to give statements after the documents have been examined.

“Some of the ministry’s officers and staff will be called soon to facilitate the investigations,” the source told Bernama when contacted here tonight.

The source added that the MACC would also investigate the suspect’s involvement in several projects during his previous posts.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the matter when contacted.

He said the investigation was still in the early stage and more documents were expected to be seized.

“To date, there is no new arrest, but I do not rule out the possibility that more arrests will be made soon,” he said.

More than RM5 million in cash and gold bars have been seized so far following the arrest of Mohd Arif, 59, at his home in USJ, Subang Jaya, near here while his two sons, aged 29 and 34, were arrested on the same day at MACC headquarters after they were called in for questioning.

The secretary-general and his two sons have been remanded seven days from yesterday until Jan 11 to facilitate further investigations into the case. — Bernama