Seasoned criminal caught trying to escape botched snatch theft attempt

Police said checks revealed the suspect had been arrested seven times previously for multiple offences. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — A seasoned criminal was caught for the eighth time when police arrested him after he crashed his motorcycle while trying to escape a failed snatch theft attempt.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said police on anti-crime patrols came across the suspect, 37, as he exited a corner in Sungai Way around 6pm yesterday.

Mohd Zani said the suspect seemed panicky as he exited the corner dangerously along Jalan SS9A/2, before crashing into a blue Peugeot.

“The suspect was thrown off the bike from the collision, and as officers moved in to check on the him, three Indonesian women approached the scene and told police he had just tried to snatch one of their necklaces.

“They explained that witnesses of the incident were chasing after him, and he crashed while trying to flee,” he said.

Mohd Zani said checks revealed the suspect, who suffered injuries to his right leg, had been arrested seven times previously for multiple offences.

He was then brought to the Sungai Way police station to be booked. Police also seized his motorcycle.

Police will apply to place the suspect under remand today.