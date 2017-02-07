Search for missing victims narrows to Sabah’s west coast

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral (Maritime) Adam Aziz said that the search and rescue operation will continue indefinitely for now.KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for five more victims of the boat tragedy in Sabah is now centred on Mengalum island and its surroundings.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral (Maritime) Adam Aziz said that enforcers have also reduced the search to 1,375 square nautical miles, from 2,000 square nautical miles yesterday, following the discovery of a body of one of the victims last Saturday.

“We have narrowed it because we are focusing on the leads we have. We found the body in this area. We have also roped in fishing trawlers in the area to help us search for the missing victims,” he said.

Adam said that today marked the 11th day of operations. Twelve vessels — 10 sea and two air assets — are involved in the 300-personnel multi-agency search.

He said that the search and rescue operation will continue indefinitely for now.

On January 28, a catamaran carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three local crewmembers capsized on its way to Mengalum island.

So far, 22 have been rescued, four have died and five are still missing.

Yesterday, police confirmed the identity of a body found on Saturday to be that of 38-year-old Jianyi Yang from China, who was on the boat trip with her husband and 10-year-old daughter.

Her body was found caught in fishing nets between Mengalum and Tiga island on Saturday morning.

Adam also said that seven of the survivors who were discharged from the hospital have returned home to China as of this morning.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Health Ministry psychology unit head Hairol Kamal said a team of 11 counsellors and psychologists will be providing support to the personnel involved in search and rescue as of today.

“The personnel involved in this kind of prolonged search and rescue might also be undergoing a lot of emotional and psychological stress. We will be doing debriefings with them and help them sort out any issues,” he said.

“When stress builds up and goes untreated, it can affect their work and psychological help. We will do our best to motivate them,” he added.