Search for missing six in catamaran capsize to continue, authorities say

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 6 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) operations for six more victims of the capsized boat tragedy in Sabah who are still missing will be continued.

According to Kota Kinabalu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral (Maritime) Adam Aziz, this was decided at the joint meeting held this morning between all the agencies involved in the operations. Adam said the proposal to continue the operations has been forwarded to the MMEA headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The SAR team will continue the operations until there are further instructions from the top management,” he told a press conference here today. Adam said the SAR operations is in its 10th day, covering 24,690 nautical sq miles, with a strength of about 450 personnel from various agencies including the MMEA, police, the Royal Malaysian Navy, and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, since it was launched on January 28.

Today the operations covered a 2,000-nautical sq mile area, involving 13 assets which included 11 ships and boats, as well as two aircraft. The operations was still being conducted in the waters off Sabah, Miri (Sarawak) and Brunei, he said.

Adam added that the SAR team also worked with fishermen associations in Kota Kinabalu, Kudat and Labuan to put up trawler nets in the search area to find the victims.

“About 50 fishermen boats were involved in the operations to set up the nets in the area between Pulau Mengalum and Pulau Tiga, covering an area of about 400 sq nautical miles,” he said.

He said the assistance of the local fishermen was crucial after the recovery of the body of a decomposed woman which was entangled in a trawler net on Saturday in these waters.

“The body had decomposed and was not complete. The possibility of other bodies rising up is slim, which is why we are depending on the trawler nets used by the fishermen,” he said.

In a related development, Adam said the SAR team would also be given counselling services with specialists from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In the tragedy at 10am on January 28, the catamaran, which was carrying 28 tourists from China and three crew, was believed to have capsized due to strong winds and huge waves while heading to Pulau Mengalum.

To date, 25 victims have been found, including three who perished. — Bernama