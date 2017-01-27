Search for man missing in Broga Hill continues

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The search and rescue operation (SAR) for a man reported missing while scaling the Broga Hill in Semenyih near here on Sunday, will be continued despite closure of the SAR operations centre.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the SAR operation would be continued using other methods to locate Mohd Azarul Mukriz Abd Rahman, 20.

He said the team would always be prepared at its base to be deployed anytime soon when needed.

“The statement by Mountain Search and Rescue team claiming that the SAR team had closed its operations yesterday, and allowed other parties to continue with the operation was untrue,” he said in a statement here today.

However, Othman said the police would not stop other quarters from continuing with the search on a voluntary basis.

He added the decision to close the operations centre was made following a discussion with the SAR team which had conducted a comprehensive search, covering a 13km radius to the west, seven kilometres to the east and another seven kilometres from the climbing start-off point towards the border of the Jelebu forest. — Bernama