Search and rescue operation for crew of capsized vessel ongoing

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Southern Region Maritime deputy director, Captain Sanifah Yusof said the operation was currently focusing on towing the vessel to a more shallow area to facilitate rescue efforts. — Bernama picMUAR, March 22 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the crew of a sand-mining vessel which capsized off Parit Jawa, near here, will continue for the next 24 hours despite strong winds and rough seas.

Sanifah, who is also the SAR operations commander, said the vessel would be towed by two tug boats of the company operating the vessel as well as MMEA’s, KD Samudera.

“The vessel sank in a merchant vessel route, so we will tow the vessel to a much safer area and we have informed other ships to avoid the location.

“SAR operations using navy divers can be quite difficult due to the turbulent and choppy waters, so we hope the vessel can be towed to an area with lower hydrostatic pressure,” he told reporters here last night.

According to Sanifah, this was among efforts being carried out pending arrival of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) asset, KD Mahameru which is scheduled to arrive from the Lumut Naval Base at 5 am tomorrow.

“RMN will also have more suitable diving equipment for rescue operations like this,” he said.

Currently, 50 members from various rescue agencies are involved in the SAR mission.

The vessel, JBB Rong Chang 8, had 18 crew — one of them Malaysian and the rest foreigners — when it capsized at 8.5 nautical miles off Parit Jawa.

One of the crew drowned, three were rescued and 14 are missing.

The MMEA’s Batu Pahat Base Maritime was alerted to the incident at 8.50am. — Bernama