Search and rescue mission ends in Tawau boat capsize tragedy

The search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims still missing in the boat capsize tragedy in the waters off Tawau ended today. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims still missing in the boat capsize tragedy in the waters off Tawau, coordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), ended at 6pm today.

Sabah and Labuan Region Maritime director Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said this followed a statement by the boat skipper’s, known only as Juma, 24, to Tawau police this morning that the last victim, who had yet to be found, had already reached Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

“The situation of the last victim, identified as Joko Rahaman, 35, has yet to be confirmed by the Malaysian or the Indonesian authorities.

“Nevertheless, with this development, this operation is ended,” he told a media conference on the matter here today. However, he said the SAR operation would be reactivated if Joko’s status could not be validated and is still reported as missing by the authorities of both countries.

On Tuesday, the boat, with 15 people on board, mostly Indonesians, capsized and in turbulent seas while heading to Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

Fourteen of the 15 victims have been accounted for. Ten died.

On the SAR operation for victims of the catamaran which sank in the waters of Pulau Mengalum, Mohd Zubil said there were no new leads in the search for five victims who are still missing, and that the operation would be continued.

In the tragedy on Jan 28, the catamaran with 28 tourists from China and three crew, sank in strong winds and large waves while heading to Pulau Mengalum.

To date, 26 victims had been found, including four who died. — Bernama