SEA Games food contractors told to adhere to SOP

Hilmi said the ministry hoped parties involved in preparing food for athletes competing in the Games take the matter seriously. — Picture by K.E. OoiBALIK PULAU, Aug 25 ― Contractors appointed to prepare food for athletes in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games have been told to comply with their standard operating procedures to ensure the food prepared is clean and healthy.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the ministry hoped parties involved in preparing food for athletes competing in the Games take the matter (food preparation) seriously.

Commenting on 16 athletes who were reported to be suffering from food poisoning yesterday, he said the source of the incident would be known today.

“It is still being investigated...(but) what is important is to ensure all meals prepared are clean and healthy...if there is food poisoning we need to know the source and take the appropriate actions in the case,” he told reporters after opening the 2017 Penang level UPSR Inspiration Programme at Balik Pulau Vocational College here today.

Yesterday, 16 SEA Games athletes were reported coming down with food poisoning and one of them was warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. ― Bernama