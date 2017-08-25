Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

SEA Games food contractors told to adhere to SOP

Friday August 25, 2017
08:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Man United’s Paul Pogba wins Europa League’s Best Player awardMan United’s Paul Pogba wins Europa League’s Best Player award

PAS chief claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’PAS chief claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’

ProjekMMO: Siapa pelakon ‘lesap’ filem arahan Jurey Rosli?ProjekMMO: Siapa pelakon ‘lesap’ filem arahan Jurey Rosli?

18 people killed after bus plunges into Black Sea in Russia18 people killed after bus plunges into Black Sea in Russia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Hilmi said the ministry hoped parties involved in preparing food for athletes competing in the Games take the matter seriously. — Picture by K.E. OoiHilmi said the ministry hoped parties involved in preparing food for athletes competing in the Games take the matter seriously. — Picture by K.E. OoiBALIK PULAU, Aug 25 ― Contractors appointed to prepare food for athletes in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games have been told to comply with their standard operating procedures to ensure the food prepared is clean and healthy.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the ministry hoped parties involved in preparing food for athletes competing in the Games take the matter (food preparation) seriously.   

Commenting on 16 athletes who were reported to be suffering from food poisoning yesterday, he said the source of the incident would be known today.

“It is still being investigated...(but) what is important  is to ensure all meals prepared are clean and healthy...if there is food poisoning we need to know the source and take the appropriate actions in the case,” he told reporters after opening the 2017 Penang level UPSR Inspiration Programme at Balik Pulau Vocational College here today.

Yesterday, 16 SEA Games athletes were reported coming down with food poisoning and one of them was warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline