Screening of proposed candidates for general election not compulsory, says MACC chief

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said it was up to the political parties to send the names of their proposed candidates for screening as there was no provision in the law for screening of proposed candidates in the general election. — Bernama picBALIK PULAU, Sept 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) hopes that political parties will send the names of their proposed candidates for screening to ensure those who will contest in the general election are free of corruption and abuse of power.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said it was up to the political parties to do so as there was no provision in the law for screening of proposed candidates in the general election.

“There is no compulsion on political parties. It is the parties’ commitment to send potential candidates for screening for corruption and abuse of power so that the leaders chosen by the people are clean, “he told reporters after leading the Anti-Corruption Convoy Tour programme in conjunction with MACC’s Golden Jubilee celebration, here today.

The screening for corruption and abuse of power was the first process before an individual could get to become a candidate to contest in the general election.

The MACC had urged political parties to hand over the names of potential candidates to them for screening and so far, only the Barisan Nasional (BN) had submitted the list of proposed candidates.

Meanwhile, Dzulkifli reiterated that there is no need to set up the Department of Integrity and Governance (JITN) which has the same scope and responsibilities as the existing agencies.

“The establishment of JITN will be a waste of money because the scope of work is covered by existing agencies and it will disrupt the role being played by the MACC,” he added.

Other than the MACC, there is the Integrity Institute of Malaysia, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Paul Low Seng Kuan today defended the establishment of JITN saying it would spearhead and enhance the changes in the public sector and also the private sector. — Bernama