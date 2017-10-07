Scientific review needed to tackle flood problem, says Wan Junaidi

Datuk Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said a comprehensive review needed to be conducted to address flood problem in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUCHING, Oct 7 — Facts and data currently being kept by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) are no longer relevant and a comprehensive review needed to be conducted to address flood problem in the country.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this was due to the change of the rainfall and weather pattern, where the locations that had never flooded previously were now facing floods.

He said, the DID, Meteorology Department and National Haydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM) had been instructed to carry out the scientific study which was expected to be completed in mid-November, before being tabled to the Cabinet for approval.

“Although there is no specific allocation to tackle the flood problem in the 2018 Budget which will be tabled in Parliament, I hope attention will be given to this matter by the government,” he told reporters after presenting minor rural project grants worth RM247,920 to 71 organisations and associations, here today.

Meanwhile, he urged the National Security Council and related agencies to prepare and promptly act to help victims in the event of floods, since the rainy season has started and the quantity of rainfall had increased, the first sign of flood.

On another matter, Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong Member of Parliament, expressed his desire to contest in 14th General Election.

“I comply to the decision of BN (Barisan Nasional) central and state top leaderships. If chief minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) and prime minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) agree for me to be re-nominated, I will obey,” he said. — Bernama