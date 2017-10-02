Scholar Farouk Musa summoned to court for abetting Turkish writer

Director of Islamic Renaissance Front, Dr Ahmad Farouk Musa speaks during IDEAS Liberalism Conference in Kuala Lumpur, September 19, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat EsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Islamic Renaissance Front (IRF) founder Ahmad Farouk Musa has been summoned to appear at the Shariah court here for allegedly “abetting” Turkish author Mustafa Akyol, who was accused of giving a religious talk without accreditation.

Farouk confirmed to Malay Mail Online that he received a warrant by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) to appear in the Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court on December 4.

The head of the Muslim non-governmental organisation was served the warrant after he went to Jawi to have his statement recorded earlier today.

Jawi last week detained Akyol, author of Islam without extremes: A Muslim case for liberty, a 2011 book that argues for Islamic liberalism, and recorded his statement for allegedly giving a religious talk without official accreditation (“tauliah”), an offence under Section 11 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

Akyol was detained for one day after he gave a talk at an IRF-organised forum in Kuala Lumpur about apostasy, but was released without being charged and has since left for the United States.

Jawi previously stated that it was investigating Farouk under Section 43 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act that deals with abetment.

One found guilty under the offence faces a fine not more than RM5,000, or a jail term not more than three years, or both.