Saying ‘I’m also a practising Muslim’, UM don invites critics to dialogue

File picture shows Prof Datuk Shad Saleem Faruqi speaking at a public law lecture at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, December 9, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — Prominent law lecturer Datuk Shad Saleem Faruqi invited today his critics from a Muslim research organisation that cast doubt over his religious credentials to an intellectual discourse with him.

An emeritus professor with Universiti Malaya, Shad Shaleem confirmed with Malay Mail that a police report had been filed against him by the Islamic Strategic Research Centre of Malaysia (IKSIM), although details of the complaint was not known.

“I am more than happy to have a dialogue with them and would prefer to solve the matter peacefully if they too feel the same way.

“I am more than ready to show that I am also a practising Muslim just as they are and would rather have an intellectual and Islamic discourse with them,” he said.

Shad Saleem also clarified he is ready to assist in the police investigation if and when called upon.

Earlier today, outspoken human rights lawyer Siti Kasim announced in her Facebook post that Shad Shaleem is under a criminal defamation investigation after IKSIM filed a police report against the law professor.



The organisation had previously issued a statement on December 13 alleging certain individuals of accusing it of being radical and extremist.

IKSIM named Shad Saleem and Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin, a retired diplomat and former judge who is now a spokesman for pro-moderation group G25, as stirring racial and religious tensions in the country.