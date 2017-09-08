‘Say something nice’ focuses on appreciating Rukun Negara, says minister

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup Said the ‘Say Something Nice’ campaign this year will focus on the Rukun Negara. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — In a bid to further strengthen racial unity in the country, the “Say Something Nice” campaign, which enters its fourth year of implementation, will focus on the appreciation of the Rukun Negara (National Philosophy), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said.

He said in order to attract more attention, especially among the younger generation, the campaign organised by the National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) was rebranded as #RukunNegaraSomethingNice and was being implemented in a form of a contest.

“The objective of #RukunNegaraSomethingNice campaign is to encourage the people to understand and fully appreciate the concept of Rukun Negara by being courteous and polite among each other.

“The five principles of Rukun Negara, which have been the thrusts of the country’s development, should not just be memorised, but also to be understood and appreciated because the main objective of the national philosophy is to create and foster unity among the multi-racial and multi-religions people in the country,” he said when launching the campaign here today.

Also present was JPNIN director-general Baharin Idris.

Kurup said the #RukunNegaraSomethingNice campaign could be a successful campaign if the 6,338 Rukun Negara clubs at all schools nationwide, as well as 153 Rukun Negara secretariats at institutions of higher education, play a more efficient role to enliven the campaign among their respective communities.

He said the campaign, which encourages the people to write something nice and polite on the posters to be put up in the schools and public places, was quite unique as it would also encourage them to behave nicely and do good to others.

In conjunction with the #RukunNegaraSomethingNice, he said the ministry would also organise a contest to find the best and creative slogan or expression relating to the Rukun Negara.

Participation, however, is open to members of Rukun Negaran clubs, Rukun Tetangga (Neighbourhood Watch) areas, as well as the Rukun Negara secretariats.

The best slogan or expression will win a cash prize of RM1,000, he added. — Bernama