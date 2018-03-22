‘Say it to my face’: Dr M shows up at forum discussing his age

A screenshot of Dr M speaking after he was asked how he kept sharp well into his 90s.KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — In a surprise appearance, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today showed up at a forum discussing the issue of his age and ability to become prime minister for a second time.

The forum was organised by local Malay daily Sinar Harian entitled “Apakah Tun M Terlalu Tua Untuk Jadi PM”.

Panellists at the forum included Universiti Utara Malaysia Malaysian Politics Research Institute Director Kamarul Zaman Yusoff, psychology expert Prof Datuk Mat Saat Mohd Baki, along with fitness guru Kevin Zahri Abdul Ghaffar.

The former prime minister posted his arrival on his official Facebook page along with a rear-angle photograph of him seated in the front row at the forum.

“Ada forum bertajuk “Adakah Tun M terlalu Tua untuk jadi PM? (There is a forum titled “Is Tun M too old to be PM?)”

“Saya hadir. (I am attending)

“I’m here guys. Say it to my face,” read the accompanying caption.

A photo posted on Dr Mahathir’s Facebook showing him attending the forum. The post has since garnered over 12,000 likes and 1,300 comments from users, and was shared more than 3,200 times within two hours.

About an hour into the discussion, as panellists were discussing issues pertaining to the roles of the younger generation in the political landscape, the crowd were distracted by Dr Mahathir’s entourage.

Accompanied by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Dr Mahathir was given a seat at the front row of the forum.

Forum moderator Nazri Kahar then opened the floor to Dr Mahathir, who commented on how he kept sharp well into his 90s.

“I am healthy because I stay active, not just physically but also mentally.

“When many people get older, they want to sleep a lot, but they must resist this.

“The body reacts to your environment without you knowing it,” he said.

Dr Mahathir later shared an important piece of advice from his mother that he still followed to this day.

“She always told me not to overeat, and stop once you have had enough.

“This is a very hard thing to do, but if you are able to achieve it, it shows you have a disciplined mind,” he said.