Saudi prince meets PM, visits Parliament

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak meets Saudi Arabia's Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz Saud Al-Saud, at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz Saud Al-Saud today called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at his office in the Parliament building.

Both leaders met for about 30 minutes before Prince Abdulaziz proceeded to meet with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia in the latter’s office, together with several members of parliament.

Today’s meetings were the last in the 34-year old prince’s itinerary in his three-day visit to Malaysia, which began on Tuesday. He leaves for Singapore later today for his next official visit.

During his visit in Malaysia, Prince Abdulaziz also met with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

Prince Abdulaziz was appointed Interior Minister last June 21 and is the youngest official to hold the portfolio in the history of the kingdom. — Bernama