Saudi govt gives special Haj quota of 1,100 for Mindef, police personnel

The first flight for the Haj group under this special quota, involving 400 pilgrims, would depart next Tuesday, while the rest were expected to depart on August 27. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― A total of 1,100 security forces personnel, Defence Ministry staff and civilians will be able to perform Haj this year, thanks to the special quota given by the Saudi Arabian government to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Hishammuddin, who is also Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister’s Department, said the quota was given to him on his capacity as the Defence Minister, and also due to his close ties with top Saudi leaders.

He also said the special quota would first and foremost be allocated to 500 Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and veterans, while the remaining numbers to be given to the ministry's staff, civilians and also 10 Royal Malaysia Police personnel.

The first flight for the Haj group under this special quota, involving 400 pilgrims, would depart next Tuesday, while the rest were expected to depart on August 27, he told a press conference after feting the pilgrims at Wisma Perwira here today.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamad Radzi, Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, Army chief Gen Datuk Seri Zulkiple Kassim, Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin and Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Meanwhile, commenting on the the fracas during the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum, Hishammuddin said he left the matter to the relevant authorities for investigation.

The forum, organised by Armada, the youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in Shah Alam last Sunday, had turned into a commotion after some individuals threw footwear, chairs and water bottles before igniting flares which caused panic among the participants.

The incident took place at 5.10pm when PPBM chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was replying to questions from the floor on the Memali incident. ― Bernama