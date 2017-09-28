Saudi Arabia to provide immigration pre-clearance for Malaysian pilgrims at KLIA

Passengers have their belongings screened by airport security at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. Malaysian pilgrims will enjoy the Saudi Arabia Immigration pre-clearance facility at the KLIA in the future. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysian pilgrims will enjoy the Saudi Arabia Immigration pre-clearance facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in future, following the suggestion from the country to make Malaysia among the first to implement the pre-departure programme at the origin country.

The programme will allow pilgrims to undergo the pre-clearance at KLIA before departure, so they would not have to go through the immigration check at airports in Arab Saudi, thus speed up their haj travel process.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmood Hussien Saeed Qattan said the facility would be provided in Malaysia following to the success of the Saudi Arabia immigration pre-departure pilot programme, during the haj season recently.

Speaking to reporters through a translator at the 87th Saudi Arabia National Day celebration, here on Wednesday, Mahmood said Malaysia’s commitment in realising the five-day pilot programme, here, from August 24 at KLIA was highly praised by the Saudi Arabian government.

“We thank the Malaysia for the opportunity to conduct the experiment at the airport. It was a successful experiment,” he said.

During the pilot programme recently, Malaysian pilgrims from 112 flights underwent the whole process of immigration by the Saudi Arabian immigration personnel at KLIA, before taking their flight.

As they arrived at destination, the Malaysian pilgrims passed through a special lane to the baggage pick-up location, thus avoided the frequent congestion during haj season especially when pilgrims from other countries arrive at the same time.

Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on Sept 23 every year to commemorate the country’s formation.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia began in 1961. — Bernama