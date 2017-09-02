Sate Kajang Hj Samuri founder dies of liver cancer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Sate Kajang Hj Samuri founder, Datuk Samuri Juraimi died at his residence in Sungai Ramal Dalam, Kajang near here, at 12.05 this morning.

Samuri, 73, died of stage four liver cancer which was detected since early this year.

His third child, Nor Ilyana, 37, said the cancer was detected after her father had gone for a health examination following complaints of abdominal pains.

“My late father had successfully undergone a heart bypass, but earlier this year he had gone for a follow-up examination and it was then that we knew had was suffering from liver cancer.

“He had just been discharged from hospital five days ago to rest at home but at midnight last night, he breathed his last,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

The funeral prayers for Samuri was held at Masjid Al-Falah Sungai Ramal Dalam at about 8 this morning and he was laid to rest at Sungai Ramal Dalam Muslim Cemetery at 9am today.

He is survived by his wife, Datin Jani Mohamad Amir and five children namely Norsham, Sofian, Nor Ilyana, Shafeq and Nurul Aqilah.

Sate Kajang Hj Samuri currently has 20 branches throughout the country with more than 500 workers. ― Bernama